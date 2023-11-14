Formally responding to all of the recommendations outlined in the June report, the government says it is committed to ensuring such a scandal is never repeated.
Labor says "crude and cruel" Robodebt scheme can never be repeated
Minister for NDIS Bill Shorten during Question Time in the House of Representatives on February 06, 2023 in Canberra, Australia. Credit: Martin Ollman/Getty Images
The Albanese government says it agrees in principle with all fifty-six of the recommendations outlined in the Robodebt Royal Commission report.
Share