Liberals to say 'no' to Indigenous voice in constitution

PETER DUTTON VOICE PRESSER

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Deputy Sussan Ley field questions from journalists after announcing the Liberal Party’s decision to oppose the Indigenous Voice to parliament Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

After months of speculation, the federal Liberal Party has announced it will formally oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in its current form. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has instead called for Local and Regional voice bodies to be legislated by parliament.

