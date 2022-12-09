SBS Macedonian

Lots of jobs - but few prospects for some

SBS Macedonian

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

Ebony Watson Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Record low unemployment has done little to improve the prospects of people with barriers to work. Research by Anglicare Australia has found entry-level jobs are disappearing and many Australians, including people with disability, those without qualifications or experience, older people and people trying to re-enter the workforce after a long break are being excluded from the jobs market.

Published 9 December 2022 at 11:00am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Financial scams survey

SBS News in Macedonian 9 December 2022

USA AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY DEFENSE

Australia and US to beef up military cooperation in response to "dangerous and coercive" China

Joshua Sherman (L) Australian Macedonian Council of NSW President and folk dancers in traditional Macedonian costumes (R)

Конечно се одржа првиот Македонски сиднејски фестивал

Germany Far Right

SBS News in Macedonian 8 December 2022