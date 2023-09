Miki Velickovski, who swapped Melbourne city life with life on a farm with his partner Dan Smith, told SBS Macedonian how the family, after the initial shock, not only accepted his sexual orientation, but his father played a key role in the construction of their home.





The story of Trajce Kosta from Sydney is completely different. His father stopped talking to him for 15 years, until he got terminally ill with cancer. And then....