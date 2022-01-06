Macedonian Australians Celebrate Another Orthodox Christmas Under Covid-19 Restrictions
Rev.Vlado Nedeski during Liturgy in the Macedonian Orthodox Church 'Sveta Petka' in Sydney Source: MOC St Petka FB
There will be no Badnikova Trpeza ( Traditional Christmas Eve Dinner) after the Liturgy in the Macedonian Orthodox Church 'Sveta Petka' in Sydney, due to the situation with Covid-19, says rev. Vlado Nedeski and pleads the faithful follow the instructions of the volunteers and respect the rules imposed by the health authorities
