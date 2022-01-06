Macedonian Australians Celebrate Another Orthodox Christmas Under Covid-19 Restrictions

Rev.Vlado Nedeski during Liturgy in the Macedonian Orthodox Church 'Sveta Petka' in Sydney

Rev.Vlado Nedeski during Liturgy in the Macedonian Orthodox Church 'Sveta Petka' in Sydney Source: MOC St Petka FB

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

There will be no Badnikova Trpeza ( Traditional Christmas Eve Dinner) after the Liturgy in the Macedonian Orthodox Church 'Sveta Petka' in Sydney, due to the situation with Covid-19, says rev. Vlado Nedeski and pleads the faithful follow the instructions of the volunteers and respect the rules imposed by the health authorities

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023