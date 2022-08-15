Macedonian Cultural Centre a pop-up vaccination Clinic
Macedonian Cultural Centre in Epping, Member for Thomastown Bronwyn Halfpenny. Source: Bronwyn Halfpenny, SBS
The newly constructed Macedonian Church Cultural Centre at 513 High Street Epping will be a temporary pop-up vaccination clinic on the 25, 26 and 27 of October. Member for Thomastown Bronwyn Halfpenny says it’s hoped that easier access for those unable to navigate the online booking system, a choice of jabs and walk-ins, will help boost the otherwise low vaccination rates in the northern suburbs.
