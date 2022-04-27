The story follows the main character, Kamen, inspired by Mrs. Djangalovska-Gatsis' husband through his life as an immigrant in search for a better life.
Macedonian immigrant sorrow "In Search of the White Bread"
Author and poet Velika Djangalovska-Gatsis, and the cover of her new book "In search of the white bread" Source: Velika Djangalovska-Gatsis
Regarding the theme of immigration in her second book, "In search of the white bread" author and poet Velika Djangalovksa-Gatsis says: "Often we think to ourselves: the river was bigger, the mountain was greener... what belongs to us is always better, bigger, nicer".
