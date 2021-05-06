Macedonian Language Learning included in Education Perfect
Irena Pavlovska coordinated the crafting of vibrant and engaging Macedonian Language content for the online platform 'Education Perfect' Source: I. Pavlovska
Irena Pavlovska, coordinator for the Macedonian language learning content on 'Education Perfect', says the online platform provides an opportunity for differential teaching and an individual approach to each student with tasks appropriate to his/her level of language proficiency.
