Macedonian Literary Society "Vancho Nikoleski" celebrates 5 year anniversary

With a goal to encourage young people to speak and promote the Macedonian language, the Literary Society and Library "Vancho Nikoleski" celebrated their 5 year anniversary on the 2nd of April 2022.

The evening featured a live reading of poetry and prose and promoted the novel "In Search for the White Bread" by Velika Djantalovska Gatsis and collection of poems "In The Arms of Love" by Dr. Emil Popordanoski. 

