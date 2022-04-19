The evening featured a live reading of poetry and prose and promoted the novel "In Search for the White Bread" by Velika Djantalovska Gatsis and collection of poems "In The Arms of Love" by Dr. Emil Popordanoski.
Macedonian Literary Society "Vancho Nikoleski" celebrates 5 year anniversary
Macedonian Literary Society "Vancho Nikoleski" at an event in celebration of 5 year anniversary Source: Naum Trajcheski, MLSL Vancho Nikoleski
With a goal to encourage young people to speak and promote the Macedonian language, the Literary Society and Library "Vancho Nikoleski" celebrated their 5 year anniversary on the 2nd of April 2022.
