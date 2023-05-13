Macedonian folk costumes are unique due to their distinctive embroidery

MACEDONIA-WEDDING

Girls in traditional dress attend an event the night before the start of a traditional wedding ceremony in the village of Galicnik, Macedonia. Source: AFP / ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Macedonian traditional costumes are precious material cultural heritage. Around 70 exquisite examples adorn the vitrines of the Museum of Macedonia in Skopje, showcasing the aesthetics of each Macedonian region at the end of 19th and the beginning of the 20th century.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Македонскиот вез е уникатен и единствен во светот.jpg

Macedonian Embroidery