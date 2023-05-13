Macedonian folk costumes are unique due to their distinctive embroidery
Girls in traditional dress attend an event the night before the start of a traditional wedding ceremony in the village of Galicnik, Macedonia. Source: AFP / ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Macedonian traditional costumes are precious material cultural heritage. Around 70 exquisite examples adorn the vitrines of the Museum of Macedonia in Skopje, showcasing the aesthetics of each Macedonian region at the end of 19th and the beginning of the 20th century.
