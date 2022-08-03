Macedonians in Melbourne Celebrate the Day of the Republic - Ilinden

Ilinden

Macedonians in Melbourne celebrate Republic Day – Ilinden Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In front of the monument of the revolutionary Gotse Delchev, the Macedonian community in Melbourne celebrated the 119th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and 78 years of ASNOM.


Host of the manifestation on the threshold of the "St. George & St. Mary Mother of God" Macedonian Orthodox Church was the Macedonian Orthodox Community for Melbourne and Victoria.

Archimandrite Gavril Galev, Hegumen of the monastery "St. Kliment Ohridski" and Father Kliment Stankovski performed the Trisagion prayer to honour the fallen Macedonian fighters.

Ilinden, Republic Day
Archomandrite Gavril Galev and Father Kliment Stankovski performed the Trisagion prayer to honour the fallen Macedonian freedom fighters Source: SBS
Dejan Zmejkovski, the Secretary of the Macedonian Orthodox Community for Melbourne and Victoria, spoke about the enormous significance of these two bright moments in Macedonian history.

Dejan Zmejkovski
Dejan Zmejkovski, Secretary of the Macedonian Orthodox Municipality for Melbourne and Victoria Source: SBS
The Macedonian community of Melbourne laid fresh flowers in front of the Gotse Delchev memorial, to honour the fallen revolutionary and acknowledge his role in the Kruševo Republic.
Ilinden
Macedonians in Melbourne celebrate Republic Day - Ilinden Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Macedonian parliament.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 29 септември 2023

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 29 септември 2023

Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Exodus Photo Gallery

Вести на СБС на македонски 29 септември 2023

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Активистите за "Yes" и "No" активни со полна сила додека водечките личности се среќаваат со новинарите