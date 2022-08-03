Macedonians in Melbourne Celebrate the Day of the Republic - Ilinden





Host of the manifestation on the threshold of the "St. George & St. Mary Mother of God" Macedonian Orthodox Church was the Macedonian Orthodox Community for Melbourne and Victoria.





Archimandrite Gavril Galev, Hegumen of the monastery "St. Kliment Ohridski" and Father Kliment Stankovski performed the Trisagion prayer to honour the fallen Macedonian fighters.





Dejan Zmejkovski, the Secretary of the Macedonian Orthodox Community for Melbourne and Victoria, spoke about the enormous significance of these two bright moments in Macedonian history.





Dejan Zmejkovski, Secretary of the Macedonian Orthodox Municipality for Melbourne and Victoria Source: SBS The Macedonian community of Melbourne laid fresh flowers in front of the Gotse Delchev memorial, to honour the fallen revolutionary and acknowledge his role in the Kruševo Republic.

