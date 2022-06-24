Marija Janev: Our happiness comes from our connection to self and to the ones we love

SBS Macedonian

Melbourne-based musician Marija Janev hosts workshops which harness the immense power of music, mindfulness and movement. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Marija's organisation, Power of M - Music Mindfulness Movement, allows children and adults alike to explore their life's purpose and to nurture their body, mind and soul.

The workshops offer young people a platform to understand their identity and in Marija's words: "to open their wings and fly". 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023