The workshops offer young people a platform to understand their identity and in Marija's words: "to open their wings and fly".
Marija Janev: Our happiness comes from our connection to self and to the ones we love
Melbourne-based musician Marija Janev hosts workshops which harness the immense power of music, mindfulness and movement. Source: Supplied
Marija's organisation, Power of M - Music Mindfulness Movement, allows children and adults alike to explore their life's purpose and to nurture their body, mind and soul.
