Melburnian on a mission for the people of Bitola

Stefan Gorgievski

Shirok Sokak the most famous street in Bitola Source: sh.asani / CC BY 2.0

From his native village of Poeshevo, to Melbourne, Stefan Gjorgievski is in the running for councilor in the municipality of Bitola. In an interview for SBS Macedonian, Georgievski says: "It would give me great pleasure to transfer my experiences and friendships gained through living in Melbourne for the past decades, to the municipality of Bitola, so that it may follow the example of many local municipalities in Australia."

