SBS Macedonian

Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

SBS Macedonian

Queen funeral.jpg

The Queen’s coffin is carried into her state funeral Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 3:04pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS

World leaders, presidents and prime ministers have gathered to farewell Queen Elizabeth the II at her state funeral after her 70-year- reign.

Published 20 September 2022 at 3:04pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
The historic service at Westminster Abbey included moving tributes from dignitaries and one of the largest processions in modern history followed.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report in Macedonian 29 July 2022

Homeland Report in Macedonian 20 September 2022

King Charles and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

SBS News in Macedonian 19 September 2022

King Charles and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Вести на СБС на македонски 19 септември 2022

Queen Elizabeth II death

Homeland Report in Macedonian 19 September 2022