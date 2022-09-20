Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

The historic service at Westminster Abbey included moving tributes from dignitaries and one of the largest processions in modern history followed.
The Queen’s coffin is carried into her state funeral Source: AAP
Published 20 September 2022 at 3:04pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
World leaders, presidents and prime ministers have gathered to farewell Queen Elizabeth the II at her state funeral after her 70-year- reign.
