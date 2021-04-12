Multicultural Census Engagement officers prepare communities for 2021 survey
Newly appointed Census Engagement Manager Saga Selsby Source: SBS
The 2021 Census Test will happen on August 10, but already, specialist trained staff from diverse backgrounds are being hired to engage with Australia's multicultural communities to get them ready for the country's largest survey. It is hoped the more multicultural Australians participate, the better, more personalised services they will get in their communities.
