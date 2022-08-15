Nationals back net zero 2050 target with safeguards

Federal Nationals Party Bridget McKenzie, Kevin Hogan, Barnaby Joyce, Keith Pitt and David Littleproud, Sunday, October 24, 2021 Source: AAP

After a week of very public internal wrangling, the National Party has confirmed it will support the Prime Minister on a "path forward" to net zero emissions by 2050. It's a major breakthrough for Scott Morrison, ahead of his appearance at the crucial United Nationals global climate summit in Glasgow.

