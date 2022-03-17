Naturopath Susan Gianevsky: We need to go back to a simple, organic life
Colorful vegetables and fruits vegan food in rainbow colors arrangement full frame Source: Getty Images/MEDITERRANEAN
Susan Gianevsky is a well respected women's health educator with qualifications in education and natural medicine. In her latest publication titled,"Be An Organic Woman", Gianevsky draws on her already organic roots, having been raised by her maternal grandmother, who ran an impeccable vegie patch. Gianevsky stresses the importance of eating organic, especially when supermarkets and fast-food chains incessantly compete for our attention.
