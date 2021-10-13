New evidence of anti-Muslim neo-Nazi cells in Australia posing as fitness clubs

Neo-Nazism, terrorism,

Australia lists neo-Nazi group The Base and Hezbollah as terrorist organisations Source: SBS

An SBS World News investigation has uncovered evidence of multiple anti-Muslim neo-Nazi cells posing as fitness clubs across Australia. The presence of these groups has sparked "grave concern" among Australia's security services. Muslim community leaders who lost friends in the Christchurch attacks say they're concerned Australia could be the next site of a far-right terrorism act targeting Muslims and called for a more concerted condemnation of far-right ideology.

