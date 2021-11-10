New methods scammers are using to steal from Australians and what can be done to stop it

Naca Feature, crime, scams,

Don't be too quick to give your details to a scammer. Source: Getty

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning people to be aware of scams that are becoming more elaborate when it comes to manipulating potential victims. People aged 65 and older are still most often targeted group. But there's evidence of increased susceptibility among more Australians including those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

