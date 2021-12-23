No change to booster interval and no mask mandates

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a face mask. Source: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says has ruled out making changes to the booster timeline, saying it's up to Australia's expert immunisation body to decide. People aged 18 and over can get a COVID-19 booster five months after they’ve had their second vaccine dose. Several states have been calling for that interval to be brought forward to four months to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

