NSW disaster recovery response to be overhauled
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Deputy Premier Paul Toole ( Right ) with Local MP Janelle Saffin during the release of the NSW floods report Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE
The New South Wales government has vowed to overhaul its future disaster recovery response following the release of an independent flood inquiry report. Major flooding events in the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean regions killed 13 people across the state in February and March. Premier Dominic Perrottet said all 28 key recommendations will be implemented over time, but residents in affected regions say they need urgent action now.
