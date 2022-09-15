SBS Macedonian

Pandemic leave payments extended indefinitely

Australia Queens Funeral

Anthony Albanese, centre, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Published 15 September 2022 at 1:39pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Vase Kocev
The government will extend pandemic leave payments indefinitely, for as long as states and territories continue to enforce mandatory isolation periods. The payments were due to cease at the end of the month, and the cost will continue to be split 50/50 with the Commonwealth.

