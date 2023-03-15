Paul Keating delivers scathing assessment of AUKUS submarines deal

PAUL KEATING PRESS CLUB

Former prime minister Paul Keating addresses the National Press Club by audio visual link in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

The Prime Minister returns to Australia triumphant after pulling off a major defence coup to buy and eventually produce locally-made nuclear submarines. Anthony Albanese took part in a historic moment at Point Loma Naval base to seal the AUKUS submarine deal, before making an important pitch to the Pacific on his journey home. But there are serious and influential detractors emerging, being led by the former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating.

