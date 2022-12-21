SBS Macedonian

Penny Wong has met with China's Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks to media in Beijing Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 December 2022 at 10:24am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. Penny Wong’s visit comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations.

