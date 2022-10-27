Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton delivers his Budget Reply Speech Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 28 October 2022 at 10:17am, updated 5 hours ago at 10:29am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
The Federal Opposition leader has used his first budget reply speech to lay Australia's economic woes at the feet of the Federal Government. Peter Dutton says the Labor Government's first budget was a "missed opportunity" to help struggling Australians with the cost of living. Mr Dutton also accused the Government of walking away from a key election promise on power bills, and urged a debate on nuclear technology to help alleviate the energy crisis.
