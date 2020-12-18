Petra Zlatevska: "The fight for social justice is deeply ingrained in my Macedonian genes"

Since November, Petra has been a part of the University of NSW research team as a Legal Researcher and Media Strategy Advisor and is actively involved in the fight for the recognition of the First Nations and their inclusion in the Australian Constitution by contributing to the Uluru From The Heart Document.





Her podcast The Spark was launched in September, and as Petra says "The time has finally come for its birth, after 2 years of preparation". The purpose of the podcast is to help and encourage the listeners to take the road of personal growth and development, by offering honest and open conversations with people who have gone through some major obstacles in life.

The Spark podcast with Petra Zlatevska Source: supplied by Petra Zlatevska

In her interview for the SBS, Petra talks about her Macedonian roots, her love for the media and communications, the move and life in Berlin, as well as the new challenges she faced after her return to Sydney in 2018.

Petra Zlatevska's grandmother with her parents, siblings and relatives 1936 Velusina, Bitola Source: supplied by Petra Zlatevska