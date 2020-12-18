Petra Zlatevska: "The fight for social justice is deeply ingrained in my Macedonian genes"

Petra Zlatevska and The Spark podcast

Petra Zlatevska / The Spark podcast Source: supplied by Petra Zlatevska

Lawyer, Speaker, Media professional, and founder of The Spark podcast . Petra Zlatevska is all these and much more, but social justice is what she is the most passionate about as it is deeply ingrained in her Macedonian genes and family history.

Since November, Petra has been a part of the University of NSW research team as a Legal Researcher and Media Strategy Advisor and is actively involved in the fight for the recognition of the First Nations and their inclusion in the Australian Constitution by contributing to the Uluru From The Heart Document.

Her podcast The Spark was launched in September, and as Petra says "The time has finally come for its birth, after 2 years of preparation". The purpose of the podcast is to help and encourage the listeners to take the road of personal growth and development, by offering honest and open conversations with people who have gone through some major obstacles in life.
In her interview for the SBS, Petra talks about her Macedonian roots, her love for the media and communications, the move and life in Berlin, as well as the new challenges she faced after her return to Sydney in 2018.
Petra Zlatevska's grandmother with her parents and siblings 1936
Petra Zlatevska's grandmother with her parents, siblings and relatives 1936 Velusina, Bitola Source: supplied by Petra Zlatevska
Dobrinka Stanefska graduation day University of Sydney 1975
Dobrinka Stanefska, Petra's mother, graduation day. The first Macedonian woman to graduate Law from the University of Sydney, 1975 Source: supplied by Petra Zlatevska
