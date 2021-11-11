PM denies electric vehicles policy backflip
Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the Toyota Hydrogen Centre in Altona, Melbourne, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Source: AAP
A Labor policy on electric vehicles was blasted by Scott Morrison at the 2019 election - now, he's denying that support for the electric industry is a massive backflip, after announcing a new $250 million strategy to help Australians transition to electric cars. Industry groups warn the policy - which rules out subsidies or tax incentives - means many Australians won't be able to afford them in the first place.
