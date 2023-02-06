PM lays out his vision for the referendum on Indigenous recognition

CHIFLEY CONFERENCE CANBERRA

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the 2023 Chifley Research Centre Conference in Canberra. Source: EPA / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Prime Minister has set out his top priority ahead of the first sitting day of the year - constitutionally recognising First Nations people and enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Anthony Albanese says he's optimistic about the character of the nation to vote yes in the referendum, amid loud voices in opposition of the Voice.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CHIFLEY CONFERENCE CANBERRA

Албанезе оптимист за домородниот глас

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата емитувана во живо на 6 февруари 2023

NORTH MACEDONIA BULGARIA HISTORY

Извештај од Македонија 6 февруари 2023

Rockdale Ilinden Fc rs.jpg

Рокдејл Илинден најавува успешна сезона