PMs mark 80 years of trans-Tasman diplomatic relations
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Source: AAP / MARK COOTE/AAPIMAGE
Anthony Albanese has made his first visit to New Zealand as Prime Minister, marking 80 years of diplomatic relations, which most recently has included co-hosting the FIFA [[fee-fuh]] Women's World Cup. Mr Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins spoke about strengthening economic ties and security in the region against the rising threat of China.
