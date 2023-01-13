Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first foreign leader to address Papua New Guinea's parliament.
Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the Parliament of PNG. Mr Albanese is the first Australian leader to visit the country since 2018. Credit: AAP Supplied
Published 13 January 2023 at 11:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first foreign leader to address Papua New Guinea's parliament. The Prime Minister touched down in Port Moresby to commit to an historic bilateral security agreement with Australia's closest neighbour.
Published 13 January 2023 at 11:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share