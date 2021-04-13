Proposed scheme for paid parental leave aims for flexible split of caring duties

NACA Feature, workers' rights, workplace culture,

Father burping his baby in bedroom, after being breastfed. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A proposed paid parental leave scheme is recommending incentives be given to couples who split caring responsibilities in an effort to boost gender balance in the workforce. Under the current Federal Government scheme the primary carer is entitled to 18 weeks at the national minimum wage, which overwhelmingly in the private sector is the mother. A secondary carer is entitled to two weeks under what's called "Dad and Partner pay".

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023