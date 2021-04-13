Proposed scheme for paid parental leave aims for flexible split of caring duties
Father burping his baby in bedroom, after being breastfed. Source: Getty Images
A proposed paid parental leave scheme is recommending incentives be given to couples who split caring responsibilities in an effort to boost gender balance in the workforce. Under the current Federal Government scheme the primary carer is entitled to 18 weeks at the national minimum wage, which overwhelmingly in the private sector is the mother. A secondary carer is entitled to two weeks under what's called "Dad and Partner pay".
