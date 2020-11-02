Re-elected Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanks voters after securing third term
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) hugs her father Henry Palaszczuk after winning the Queensland State election. Source: AAP
Newly re-elected Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made history -- becoming the only woman to win a third term in office in Australia. Labor is on track to return to power with a majority government in Queensland, after a state election dominated by management of the global pandemic.
