Research reveals alcohol consumption trends during lockdown

Since Europeans first came to Australia, the country's relationship with alcohol has been a long and complex one.





The COVID-19 pandemic has added an extra layer of complexity.





Researchers from the University of New South Wales have looked at how the pandemic affected alcohol consumption, and purchasing in NSW before, during and after the NSW lockdown.





Professor Alison Ritter is the Director of the Drug Policy Modelling Program at the UNSW and one of the authors of the study.





She says some of the results are surprising.



