Greens and cross benchers celebrate after the vote on the Territory Rights Bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 1, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 2 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By SBS News, Ana Kotaleska
Presented by Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS News in Macedonian 2 December 2022
Published 2 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By SBS News, Ana Kotaleska
Presented by Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share