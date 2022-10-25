Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (C) waves as he arrives at the Conservative Central Office after it was announced that he will become the new leader of the Conservative party in London, Britain, 24 October 2022. Source: EPA / TOLGA AKMEN/EPA
Published 25 October 2022 at 2:22pm
By SBS News
Presented by Radica Bojkovska-Dimitrovska
Source: SBS
SBS News in Macedonian 25 October 2022
Published 25 October 2022 at 2:22pm
By SBS News
Presented by Radica Bojkovska-Dimitrovska
Source: SBS
Share