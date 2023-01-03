SBS News in Macedonian 3 January 2023

People are seen queuing to enter Saint Peter's Basilica where the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in public. The Vatican announced that Pope Benedict died on December 31, 2022, aged 95, and his funeral will be held on January 5, 2023. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
