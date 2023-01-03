SBS Macedonian

SBS News in Macedonian 3 January 2023

SBS Macedonian

The body of the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in public in Vatican - 02 Jan 2023

People are seen queuing to enter Saint Peter's Basilica where the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in public. The Vatican announced that Pope Benedict died on December 31, 2022, aged 95, and his funeral will be held on January 5, 2023. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 1:56pm
By SBS News, Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS News in Macedonian 3 January 2023

Published 3 January 2023 at 1:56pm
By SBS News, Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect NORTH MACEDONIA EPIDEMIC COVID19 CORONAVIRUS

Homeland Report in Macedonian 3 January 2023

otec gavril.jpg

Archimandrite Gavril: "Christmas is a day of peace"

SYDNEY NYE FIREWORKS 2022

SBS News in Macedonian 2 January 2023

Ohrid nova godina.jpg

Homeland Report in Macedonian 2 January 2023