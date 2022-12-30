Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was 82. Source: AP / Jasper Juinen/AP
Published 30 December 2022 at 2:07pm
By SBS News, Radica Bojkovska-Dimitrovska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS News in Macedonian 30 December 2022
Published 30 December 2022 at 2:07pm
By SBS News, Radica Bojkovska-Dimitrovska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share