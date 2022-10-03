Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams following Optus breach

The second largest telecommunications company in Australia, the Optus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
Published 4 October 2022 at 10:56am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. Experts are urging the government to consider more robust legislation to protect the sensitive information of Australians.
