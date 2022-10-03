SBS Macedonian

Scamwatch warns Australians to be vigilant against scams following Optus breach

SBS Macedonian

In this photo illustration, the second largest

The second largest telecommunications company in Australia, the Optus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen Source: LightRocket / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2022 at 10:56am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS

Australia's consumer monitoring body is warning Australians and businesses affected by the Optus data breach to be on the lookout for scam messages that are already circulating. Experts are urging the government to consider more robust legislation to protect the sensitive information of Australians.

Published 4 October 2022 at 10:56am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Marcevska web foto.jpg

Здравствениот толкувач - папочна врска меѓу лекарот и пациентот

Macedonian Interpreter and Translator- Slobodanka Trajkovski.jpg

Австралија има потреба од повеќе македонски преведувачи и толкувачи

Macedonian Interpreter and Translator- Slobodanka Trajkovski.jpg

Australia needs more Macedonian translators and interpreters

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS News in Macedonian 30 September 2022