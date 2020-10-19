School Lunchbox dad George Georgievski's over 50 million views herald Book No. 2

School Lunchbox creator George Georgievski with daughters Kiki and Anela. Source: Instagram/@schoollunchbox

Instagram sensation George Georgievski from Geelong has clocked up over 50 miliion views for his speedy, nutritional and creative recipes, that cuts preparation time, even for traditional favourites, to just minutes. Armed with creative ideas, an air frier and a whole lot of love, George G zooms through the kitchen faster than the 5.00am express. His second publication arrives in January, 2021.

Among his latest recipes are favourites such as Macedonian 'Tavche-Gravche', a type of baked beans dish made in just over 30 minutes, nutrition and taste in tact.

The humble dad "still can't believe it" and says the main driving force behind his food creations is the deep love and respect he feels for his family. George's first publication 'School Lunchbox Express' was a hit, paving the way for his second to be launched worldwide.

Whilst Georgievski boasts an undeniably strong following, he's managed to ruffle a few conservative feathers, dusting them off as belonging to a bygone era.

The creator of School Lunchbox recipes says he's knocked back many commercial offers opting to keep his recipes globally accessible and responds to all who send in their comments on his Instagram page.

