Scott Morrison appeals to G20 leader to help identify the origins of COVID-19

NACA Feature, G20,

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the G20 Official Welcome and Family photo and chats with US President Joe Biden. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again appealed for the world to continue efforts to identify the origins of the coronavirus while at the G20 summit in Rome. He's also issued veiled criticism at the World Health Organisation - telling the summit a stronger, more independent and transparent body is needed to respond more effectively to future pandemics.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023