Scott Morrison appeals to G20 leader to help identify the origins of COVID-19
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the G20 Official Welcome and Family photo and chats with US President Joe Biden. Source: Supplied
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again appealed for the world to continue efforts to identify the origins of the coronavirus while at the G20 summit in Rome. He's also issued veiled criticism at the World Health Organisation - telling the summit a stronger, more independent and transparent body is needed to respond more effectively to future pandemics.
