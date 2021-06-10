Scott Morrison heads off for high-level talks with world leaders
Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to the Australian Federal Police Operations Centre in Perth Source: AAP
The Prime Minister is flying out of the country for a series of high level talks with world leaders, at the G7-plus meetings in the United Kingdom. The global tour also takes in Singapore and Paris. Ahead of his departure Scott Morrison has used a major foreign policy speech to lay out Australia's position on two key international pressure points - China and climate
