Senior Liberals urge Gladys Berejiklian to enter federal politics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Source: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind former New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian in running for the federal seat of Warringah in Sydney's Northern beaches. Despite a pending corruption investigation into Ms Berejiklian's actions, Mr Morrison has again dismissed the Independent Commission Against Corruption's probe, encouraging her to consider running.

