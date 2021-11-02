Showbusiness great Bert Newton dies aged 83

Sydney, July 23, 2002. File - TV Personality Bert Newton celebrating his birthday on the set of Good Morning Australia July 23, 2001. (AAP Image/Ten Network) NO ARCHIVING, NO MAGS, NO SALES

Sydney, July 23, 2002. File - TV Personality Bert Newton celebrating his birthday on the set of Good Morning Australia July 23, 2001. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian showbusiness great Bert Newton has died at the age of 83. Newton's 60 year career started in the 1950s on Melbourne radio before he ventured into television and then musical theatre. While he's perhaps best known for his on-air partnerships with other entertainers such as Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, Newton's own star shone brightly on Australian television which saw him win the Gold Logie for the most popular performer on four occasions.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023