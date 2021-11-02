Showbusiness great Bert Newton dies aged 83
Sydney, July 23, 2002. File - TV Personality Bert Newton celebrating his birthday on the set of Good Morning Australia July 23, 2001. Source: AAP
Australian showbusiness great Bert Newton has died at the age of 83. Newton's 60 year career started in the 1950s on Melbourne radio before he ventured into television and then musical theatre. While he's perhaps best known for his on-air partnerships with other entertainers such as Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, Newton's own star shone brightly on Australian television which saw him win the Gold Logie for the most popular performer on four occasions.
