Sotir Stojcevski – joining the Great Cycle Challenge for Kids with Cancer

NACA Feature, Sotir Stojcevski, Kids with Cancer, Great Cycle Challenge,

Sotir Stojcevski during one of the Great Cycle Challenges Source: Sotir Stojcevski Facebook

In Australia, 3 children die of cancer every week. Sotir Stojcevski, organizer of Melbourne’s popular 'Wine and Cheese' Fest and leading geotechnician at Chadwick Geotechnics, is actively involved in raising awareness about mental health, depression, suicide and cancer. He's doing his bit in this month’s Great Cycle Challenge, a 125 km bike challenge supporting the Kids with Cancer campaign.

