Standing Ovation For The Macedonian Soccer Legend Pandev
Macedonian soccer 'legend' Goran Pandev leaves the pitch while applauded during the Euro 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 21 2021 Source: AAP/Olaf Kraak, Pool via AP
Goran Pаndev was given emotional farewell and a standing ovation by his teammates, fans and honoured by the Netherland team with a jersey with his name and the number of the games played by the Macedonian soccer 'legend' - 122, after his last international match at the UEFA EURO 2020 in Amsterdam
Share