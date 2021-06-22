Standing Ovation For The Macedonian Soccer Legend Pandev

Macedonian soccer 'legend' Goran Pandev leaves the pitch while applauded during the Euro 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June

Macedonian soccer 'legend' Goran Pandev leaves the pitch while applauded during the Euro 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 21 2021 Source: AAP/Olaf Kraak, Pool via AP

Goran Pаndev was given emotional farewell and a standing ovation by his teammates, fans and honoured by the Netherland team with a jersey with his name and the number of the games played by the Macedonian soccer 'legend' - 122, after his last international match at the UEFA EURO 2020 in Amsterdam

