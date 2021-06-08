Мs Gianevsky highlights the importance of fermented foods in doing just that as well as the prominence these foods have in traditional Macedonian cuisine.
SUSAN GIANEVSKY- Fermented foods boost good digestion and health
Naturopath, homeopath and long time international health and wellbeing educator Susan Gianevsky. Source: Susan Gianevsky
Susan Gianevsky, well-known Меlbourne naturopath, homeopath and long-time international educator on health and well-being says making the right food choices is key to boosting the body's ability to absorb nutrition.
