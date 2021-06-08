SUSAN GIANEVSKY- Fermented foods boost good digestion and health

Naturopathy, homeopathy, fermented foods, health, food, Macedonian food,

Naturopath, homeopath and long time international health and wellbeing educator Susan Gianevsky. Source: Susan Gianevsky

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Susan Gianevsky, well-known Меlbourne naturopath, homeopath and long-time international educator on health and well-being says making the right food choices is key to boosting the body's ability to absorb nutrition.

Мs Gianevsky highlights the importance of fermented foods in doing just that as well as the prominence these foods have in traditional Macedonian cuisine.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Св Димитрија веб фото .jpeg

Македонски православен храм во Волонгонг доби свети мошти

David Geer

Извештај од Македонија 10 ноември 2023

398423303_909048510586060_4400073723077489631_n.jpg

Homeland Report in Macedonian 9 November 2023

PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM

SBS News in Macedonian 9 November 2023