Swastika symbol officially banned in Victoria
Police inspect graffiti on the front of the Victorian State Parliament, in 2012 Source: AAP
Victoria has become the first state in Australia to officially ban the use of the Nazi swastika symbol, also known as the Hakenkreuz [[hark-en-kross]]. Those who break the new laws face large fines and even jail time, though certain uses will be exempt on religious, cultural or educational grounds. The laws have been created in response to a resurgence in neo-Nazi and far right extremist activity in recent years, with similar legislation to follow in New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia.
