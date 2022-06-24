Swastika symbol officially banned in Victoria

Swastika symbol officially banned in Victoria

Police inspect graffiti on the front of the Victorian State Parliament, in 2012 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Victoria has become the first state in Australia to officially ban the use of the Nazi swastika symbol, also known as the Hakenkreuz [[hark-en-kross]]. Those who break the new laws face large fines and even jail time, though certain uses will be exempt on religious, cultural or educational grounds. The laws have been created in response to a resurgence in neo-Nazi and far right extremist activity in recent years, with similar legislation to follow in New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023