Temperatures soar across NSW for a second day
A Surf Rescue guard on patrol during heatwave conditions at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Source: AAP
Temperatures have soared across New South Wales for a second day in a row, sparking several bushfires across the state. Sydney and large swathes of northern New South Wales have experienced a second consecutive day of hot weather, after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled. Sydney and chunks of regional New South Wales have sweltered through the hottest November night on record, as Saturday turned into Sunday. Parts of Sydney - including the CBD - broke the 40-degree barrier on Sunday while swathes of western NSW, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher temperatures approaching 45C.
Share