Unique Macedonian bilingual program offers cognitive, creative and emotional benefits

Lalor North Primary School and Teacher Mirjana Andovska, coordinator of the Macedonian bilingual program. Source: Supplied / Mirjana Andovska/Lalor North Primary School

Melbourne's Lalor North Primary School arms its students with all the benefits bilingualism has to offer, along with the skills to cope in today's ever-changing world - explains Teacher and Program Coordinator Mirjana Andovska.

Source: Supplied / Lalor North Primary School
