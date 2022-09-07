Source: Supplied / Lalor North Primary School
Unique Macedonian bilingual program offers cognitive, creative and emotional benefits
Lalor North Primary School and Teacher Mirjana Andovska, coordinator of the Macedonian bilingual program. Source: Supplied / Mirjana Andovska/Lalor North Primary School
Melbourne's Lalor North Primary School arms its students with all the benefits bilingualism has to offer, along with the skills to cope in today's ever-changing world - explains Teacher and Program Coordinator Mirjana Andovska.
