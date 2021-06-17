The cosmopolitan feeling I carry does not exclude the Macedonian in me

Zoran Jakimov in Tokyo and on the set as a director

Zoran Jakimov in Tokyo during "Yokohama JAZZ festival 2019" and on the VOX365NZ set as a Director. Source: Supplied by Zoran Jakimov

The artist by soul and cosmopolitan, Zoran Jakimov, like many young talented people who could not see their future in their motherland, left Macedonia and after travelling the world and living in New Zealand and China, settled in Brisbane three years ago with his Chinese wife and children.

In an eternal battle between the light and the shadow, the ecstasy and the apathy, Zoran says, he goes against the normal flows  his whole life. Although he keeps on walking with a constant contradiction, „to this day I would not change a single moment of my life and I'll continue living my story without a plan, as I have until now."

His endless desire for ultimate beauty led him to the company of like-minded and other inspiring people. Zoran is an artist, philanthropist, cosmopolitan ... Proud enough of his heritage and deep roots in Macedonian history, folklore and culture, but still modest to admit that everything is a gift that should be received with grace and shared with joy, because "that which is not given - is lost."
Zoran Jakimov with his three sons
Zoran Jakimov with his three sons - Alexander, Dominik and Julian Source: Supplied by Zoran Jakimov
