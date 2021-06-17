The cosmopolitan feeling I carry does not exclude the Macedonian in me

In an eternal battle between the light and the shadow, the ecstasy and the apathy, Zoran says, he goes against the normal flows his whole life. Although he keeps on walking with a constant contradiction, „to this day I would not change a single moment of my life and I'll continue living my story without a plan, as I have until now."





His endless desire for ultimate beauty led him to the company of like-minded and other inspiring people. Zoran is an artist, philanthropist, cosmopolitan ... Proud enough of his heritage and deep roots in Macedonian history, folklore and culture, but still modest to admit that everything is a gift that should be received with grace and shared with joy, because "that which is not given - is lost." Zoran Jakimov with his three sons - Alexander, Dominik and Julian Source: Supplied by Zoran Jakimov